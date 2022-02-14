Xpath doubt

In Firefox its an icon to the right top called ‘responsive design-mode’ and allows you to select a mobile device to emulate (very roughly).
It looks like the site is detecting mobile and then serving a different layout so you won’t get the same effect just by resizing the desktop. (Of course that means small screen desktop is broken badly.)
will select the first button element from each of the li elements in the previous array:
//div[@id='feature-product-product-list-div']//li[starts-with(@id,'store_product_li')]
[
li#store_product_li_65833, <-- first button element from here
li#store_product_li_65861, <-- first button element from here
li#store_product_li_65838, <-- first button element from here
li#store_product_li_65862 <-- first button element from here
]
But what you want to do is select the first (second, third etc) element(s) in the array of button elements:
//div[@id='feature-product-product-list-div']//li[starts-with(@id,'store_product_li')]//button
[
button.MuiButtonBase-root... <-- select this one
button.MuiButtonBase-root... <-- or this one
button.MuiButtonBase-root... <-- or this one
button.MuiButtonBase-root... <-- or this one
]
So we need to tweak the expression slightly. This will return the first element: