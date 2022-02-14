Xpath doubt

I am new to XPATH

where i am writing XPATH corresponding this .

You will see 4 add+ buttons . Inspect it and see the html code .

Writing this XPATH in console in dev tools of chrome

$x("//div[@id=‘feature-product-product-list-div’]//li[starts-with(@id,‘store_product_li’)]//button")

Gives me 4 buttons which is right .

I wrote this below XPATH in CONSOLE coz i found it somewhere in what’s app without explaining what this XPath does .

$x("//div[@id=‘feature-product-product-list-div’]//li[starts-with(@id,‘store_product_li’)]//button[1]")

I see that this XPATH returns also those 4 buttons .

But when i write this

$x("//div[@id=‘feature-product-product-list-div’]//li[starts-with(@id,‘store_product_li’)]//button[2]") $x("//div[@id=‘feature-product-product-list-div’]//li[starts-with(@id,‘store_product_li’)]//button[3]")

it returns an empty array .

Why so?