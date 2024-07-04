Xmlhttprequest send uncaught typeerror

Good morning and Happy Fourth Of July. I’m currently using the eXist database and here is my Javascript.
var SVG_Data;
var Retrieved_Data;
var Attribute_List;
var Coordinate_List;
var Counter;
function Setup() {
SVG_Data = new XMLHttpRequest();
SVG_Data.open(“GET”,“http://localhost:8080/exist/rest/db/apps/HTML_Student/SVG_Ellipse.xq”, true);
SVG_Data.onreadystatechange = function () {
if (SVG_Data.readyState == 4) {
Retrieved_Data = SVG_Data.responseText;
Retrieved_Data = Retrieved_Data.split(“");
Attribute_List = “”;
Coordinate_List = “”;
for (Counter = 0; Counter < 8; Counter++) {
Attribute_List = Attribute_List + Retrieved_Data[Counter] + "”;
Counter = Counter + 1;
Coordinate_List = Coordinate_List + Retrieved_Data[Counter] + ““;}
Attribute_List = Attribute_List.split(””);
Coordinate_List = Coordinate_List.split(“*”);
Coordinate = “<ellipse id = ‘My_Ellipse’”;
for (Counter = 0; Counter < 4; Counter++) {
Coordinate = Coordinate + " " + Attribute_List[Counter] + " = ‘" + Coordinate_List[Counter] + "’";}
Coordinate = Coordinate + “>”;
document.getElementById(“Image_Box”).innerHTML = Coordinate;
}
};
SVG_Data.send();}
When I try to run my xhtml code, I get the following error:
uncaught typeerror. cannot read properties of undefined reading send.
I know that this involves my SVG_Ellipse variable. But what I don’t know is why I can’t access the send method. I could use some assistance.