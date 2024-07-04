Xmlhttprequest send uncaught typeerror

Good morning and Happy Fourth Of July. I’m currently using the eXist database and here is my Javascript.

var SVG_Data;

var Retrieved_Data;

var Attribute_List;

var Coordinate_List;

var Counter;

function Setup() {

SVG_Data = new XMLHttpRequest();

SVG_Data.open(“GET”,“http://localhost:8080/exist/rest/db/apps/HTML_Student/SVG_Ellipse.xq”, true);

SVG_Data.onreadystatechange = function () {

if (SVG_Data.readyState == 4) {

Retrieved_Data = SVG_Data.responseText;

Retrieved_Data = Retrieved_Data.split(“");

Attribute_List = “”;

Coordinate_List = “”;

for (Counter = 0; Counter < 8; Counter++) {

Attribute_List = Attribute_List + Retrieved_Data[Counter] + "”;

Counter = Counter + 1;

Coordinate_List = Coordinate_List + Retrieved_Data[Counter] + ““;}

Attribute_List = Attribute_List.split(””);

Coordinate_List = Coordinate_List.split(“*”);

Coordinate = “<ellipse id = ‘My_Ellipse’”;

for (Counter = 0; Counter < 4; Counter++) {

Coordinate = Coordinate + " " + Attribute_List[Counter] + " = ‘" + Coordinate_List[Counter] + "’";}

Coordinate = Coordinate + “>”;

document.getElementById(“Image_Box”).innerHTML = Coordinate;

}

};

SVG_Data.send();}

When I try to run my xhtml code, I get the following error:

uncaught typeerror. cannot read properties of undefined reading send.

I know that this involves my SVG_Ellipse variable. But what I don’t know is why I can’t access the send method. I could use some assistance.