XMLHttpRequest can't receive the response data from php

Hi guys!
I am using XMLHttpRequest to send data to php, My php can receive the data from ‘xhr.send’,
but, after my php finished its jobs and responded to my xhr, I found the xhr couldn’t receive the responded data correctly.
My js:
…
var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest();
xhr.onload = function (Result) {
if (Result.Status == 1) {
//alert(details.payer.name.given_name + '付款成功！');
console.log('OK');
}
else if(Result.Status == 2){
//alert('付款失败。');
console.log('Failed');
}
}
xhr.open('POST', WebsitePath + '/payment_consultation/' + order_id);
//xhr.setrequestheader( content-type application/x-www-form-urlencoded );
xhr.setRequestHeader('Content-Type', 'application/json;charset=UTF-8');
xhr.send(JSON.stringify(details));
…
My php:
…
if(...){
...
$DB->CloseConnection();
echo json_encode(array('Status'=>'1'));
}
else{
echo json_encode(array('Status'=>'2'));
}
…
I can get a ‘Status: “1”’ on my chrome, but how to capture the value of 1 or 2 after the xhr finished successfully?
I know I can do things like this in jquery ajax,
…
success: function (Result) {
if (Result.Status == 1) {
do something;
}
}
…
But, how to do the same thing in javascript XMLHttpRequest?