XMLHttpRequest can't receive the response data from php

Hi guys!

I am using XMLHttpRequest to send data to php, My php can receive the data from ‘xhr.send’,
but, after my php finished its jobs and responded to my xhr, I found the xhr couldn’t receive the responded data correctly.

My js:

       var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest();
		 xhr.onload = function (Result) {
			if (Result.Status == 1) {
         //alert(details.payer.name.given_name  + '付款成功！');
		 console.log('OK');
			}
			 else if(Result.Status == 2){
				 //alert('付款失败。');
				 console.log('Failed');
			 }
  }
         xhr.open('POST', WebsitePath + '/payment_consultation/' + order_id);
		 //xhr.setrequestheader( content-type application/x-www-form-urlencoded );
         xhr.setRequestHeader('Content-Type', 'application/json;charset=UTF-8');
         xhr.send(JSON.stringify(details));

My php:

if(...){
...
	$DB->CloseConnection();
	echo json_encode(array('Status'=>'1'));

}

else{
	echo json_encode(array('Status'=>'2'));
}

I can get a ‘Status: “1”’ on my chrome, but how to capture the value of 1 or 2 after the xhr finished successfully?

I know I can do things like this in jquery ajax,

success: function (Result) {
			if (Result.Status == 1) {
                           do something;
				}
}


But, how to do the same thing in javascript XMLHttpRequest?

are you setting the content type of the return in your PHP?

Normally you listen to onreadystatechange of your XHR, wait for it to change to state 4 (“I’m done”), and then read the xhr.response.

  xhr.onreadystatechange = function() {
    if (xhr.readyState === 4) {
       console.log(xhr.response.Status); 
    }
  }
Hi m_hutley

...
         var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest();
		 xhr.onreadystatechange = function() {
         if (xhr.readyState === 4) {
         console.log(xhr.response.Status); 
    }
  }
         xhr.open('POST', WebsitePath + '/payment_consultation/' + order_id);
         xhr.setRequestHeader('Content-Type', 'application/json;charset=UTF-8');
         ....
});

The 'console.log(xhr.response.Status); ’ gave me an undefined.

and what do you get if you console.log(xhr.response) ?