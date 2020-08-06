XMLHttpRequest can't receive the response data from php

Hi guys!

I am using XMLHttpRequest to send data to php, My php can receive the data from ‘xhr.send’,

but, after my php finished its jobs and responded to my xhr, I found the xhr couldn’t receive the responded data correctly.

My js:

…

var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest(); xhr.onload = function (Result) { if (Result.Status == 1) { //alert(details.payer.name.given_name + '付款成功！'); console.log('OK'); } else if(Result.Status == 2){ //alert('付款失败。'); console.log('Failed'); } } xhr.open('POST', WebsitePath + '/payment_consultation/' + order_id); //xhr.setrequestheader( content-type application/x-www-form-urlencoded ); xhr.setRequestHeader('Content-Type', 'application/json;charset=UTF-8'); xhr.send(JSON.stringify(details));

…

My php:

…

if(...){ ... $DB->CloseConnection(); echo json_encode(array('Status'=>'1')); } else{ echo json_encode(array('Status'=>'2')); }

…

I can get a ‘Status: “1”’ on my chrome, but how to capture the value of 1 or 2 after the xhr finished successfully?

I know I can do things like this in jquery ajax,

…

success: function (Result) { if (Result.Status == 1) { do something; } }

…

But, how to do the same thing in javascript XMLHttpRequest?