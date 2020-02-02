XML to Array , Loop Issue

I get this XML:


<?xml version="1.0"?>
<Assets xmlns:xsd="https://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema" xmlns:xsi="https://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema-instance">
  <Asset Title="Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" Description="Trailer 3" DateAdded="2019-10-22" DateModified="2019-10-22" TheatricalReleaseDate="2019-12-20" Studio="Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures" Year="2019" EClipId="e166012" TrailerTypeId="2" TrailerVersion="1" LanguageName="English" LanguageId="52" MpaaRating="Not Rated" MpaaRatingId="34" Runtime="149" RatingId="30" ReleaseType="2" BitrateId="494" FormatId="20" TitleId="133393" ReleaseId="173863" CountryId="222" Country="United States" Director="J.J. Abrams" GenreIds="101,102,110" Genre="Action,Adventure,Fantasy">
    <Identifiers Name="IMDB" Value="tt2527338" />
    <Url>https://www.fileurl.com</Url>
  </Asset>
  <Asset Title="Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" Description="Trailer 2" DateAdded="2019-08-26" DateModified="2019-08-26" TheatricalReleaseDate="2019-12-20" Studio="Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures" Year="2019" EClipId="e164936" TrailerTypeId="2" TrailerVersion="1" LanguageName="English" LanguageId="52" MpaaRating="Not Rated" MpaaRatingId="34" Runtime="131" RatingId="34" ReleaseType="2" BitrateId="494" FormatId="20" TitleId="133393" ReleaseId="173863" CountryId="222" Country="United States" Director="J.J. Abrams" GenreIds="101,102,110" Genre="Action,Adventure,Fantasy">
    <Identifiers Name="IMDB" Value="tt2527338" />
    <Url>https://www.fileurl.com</Url>
  </Asset>
  <Asset Title="Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" Description="Trailer 1" DateAdded="2019-04-12" DateModified="2019-04-29" TheatricalReleaseDate="2019-12-20" Studio="Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures" Year="2019" EClipId="e163048" TrailerTypeId="2" TrailerVersion="1" LanguageName="English" LanguageId="52" MpaaRating="Not Rated" MpaaRatingId="34" Runtime="130" RatingId="30" ReleaseType="2" BitrateId="494" FormatId="20" TitleId="133393" ReleaseId="173863" CountryId="222" Country="United States" Director="J.J. Abrams" GenreIds="101,102,110" Genre="Action,Adventure,Fantasy">
    <Identifiers Name="IMDB" Value="tt2527338" />
    <Url>https://www.fileurl.com</Url>
  </Asset>
</Assets>

I get this by curl, and then do:

$xml_object = simplexml_load_string($string);
$json = json_encode( $xml_object );
 $xml_array = json_decode( $json, true );
  var_dump($xml_array);

and this outputs:


array(1) {
  ["Asset"]=>
  array(3) {
    [0]=>
    array(3) {
      ["@attributes"]=>
      array(26) {
        ["Title"]=>
        string(32) "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
        ["Description"]=>
        string(9) "Trailer 3"
        ["DateAdded"]=>
        string(10) "2019-10-22"
        ["DateModified"]=>
        string(10) "2019-10-22"
        ["TheatricalReleaseDate"]=>
        string(10) "2019-12-20"
        ["Studio"]=>
        string(35) "Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures"
        ["Year"]=>
        string(4) "2019"
        ["EClipId"]=>
        string(7) "e166012"
        ["TrailerTypeId"]=>
        string(1) "2"
        ["TrailerVersion"]=>
        string(1) "1"
        ["LanguageName"]=>
        string(7) "English"
        ["LanguageId"]=>
        string(2) "52"
        ["MpaaRating"]=>
        string(9) "Not Rated"
        ["MpaaRatingId"]=>
        string(2) "34"
        ["Runtime"]=>
        string(3) "149"
        ["RatingId"]=>
        string(2) "30"
        ["ReleaseType"]=>
        string(1) "2"
        ["BitrateId"]=>
        string(3) "494"
        ["FormatId"]=>
        string(2) "20"
        ["TitleId"]=>
        string(6) "133393"
        ["ReleaseId"]=>
        string(6) "173863"
        ["CountryId"]=>
        string(3) "222"
        ["Country"]=>
        string(13) "United States"
        ["Director"]=>
        string(11) "J.J. Abrams"
        ["GenreIds"]=>
        string(11) "101,102,110"
        ["Genre"]=>
        string(24) "Action,Adventure,Fantasy"
      }
      ["Identifiers"]=>
      array(1) {
        ["@attributes"]=>
        array(2) {
          ["Name"]=>
          string(4) "IMDB"
          ["Value"]=>
          string(9) "tt2527338"
        }
      }
      ["Url"]=>
       string(81) "https://www.fileurl.com"
    }
    [1]=>
    array(3) {
      ["@attributes"]=>
      array(26) {
        ["Title"]=>
        string(32) "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
        ["Description"]=>
        string(9) "Trailer 2"
        ["DateAdded"]=>
        string(10) "2019-08-26"
        ["DateModified"]=>
        string(10) "2019-08-26"
        ["TheatricalReleaseDate"]=>
        string(10) "2019-12-20"
        ["Studio"]=>
        string(35) "Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures"
        ["Year"]=>
        string(4) "2019"
        ["EClipId"]=>
        string(7) "e164936"
        ["TrailerTypeId"]=>
        string(1) "2"
        ["TrailerVersion"]=>
        string(1) "1"
        ["LanguageName"]=>
        string(7) "English"
        ["LanguageId"]=>
        string(2) "52"
        ["MpaaRating"]=>
        string(9) "Not Rated"
        ["MpaaRatingId"]=>
        string(2) "34"
        ["Runtime"]=>
        string(3) "131"
        ["RatingId"]=>
        string(2) "34"
        ["ReleaseType"]=>
        string(1) "2"
        ["BitrateId"]=>
        string(3) "494"
        ["FormatId"]=>
        string(2) "20"
        ["TitleId"]=>
        string(6) "133393"
        ["ReleaseId"]=>
        string(6) "173863"
        ["CountryId"]=>
        string(3) "222"
        ["Country"]=>
        string(13) "United States"
        ["Director"]=>
        string(11) "J.J. Abrams"
        ["GenreIds"]=>
        string(11) "101,102,110"
        ["Genre"]=>
        string(24) "Action,Adventure,Fantasy"
      }
      ["Identifiers"]=>
      array(1) {
        ["@attributes"]=>
        array(2) {
          ["Name"]=>
          string(4) "IMDB"
          ["Value"]=>
          string(9) "tt2527338"
        }
      }
      ["Url"]=>
      string(81) "https://www.fileurl.com""
    }
    [2]=>
    array(3) {
      ["@attributes"]=>
      array(26) {
        ["Title"]=>
        string(32) "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
        ["Description"]=>
        string(9) "Trailer 1"
        ["DateAdded"]=>
        string(10) "2019-04-12"
        ["DateModified"]=>
        string(10) "2019-04-29"
        ["TheatricalReleaseDate"]=>
        string(10) "2019-12-20"
        ["Studio"]=>
        string(35) "Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures"
        ["Year"]=>
        string(4) "2019"
        ["EClipId"]=>
        string(7) "e163048"
        ["TrailerTypeId"]=>
        string(1) "2"
        ["TrailerVersion"]=>
        string(1) "1"
        ["LanguageName"]=>
        string(7) "English"
        ["LanguageId"]=>
        string(2) "52"
        ["MpaaRating"]=>
        string(9) "Not Rated"
        ["MpaaRatingId"]=>
        string(2) "34"
        ["Runtime"]=>
        string(3) "130"
        ["RatingId"]=>
        string(2) "30"
        ["ReleaseType"]=>
        string(1) "2"
        ["BitrateId"]=>
        string(3) "494"
        ["FormatId"]=>
        string(2) "20"
        ["TitleId"]=>
        string(6) "133393"
        ["ReleaseId"]=>
        string(6) "173863"
        ["CountryId"]=>
        string(3) "222"
        ["Country"]=>
        string(13) "United States"
        ["Director"]=>
        string(11) "J.J. Abrams"
        ["GenreIds"]=>
        string(11) "101,102,110"
        ["Genre"]=>
        string(24) "Action,Adventure,Fantasy"
      }
      ["Identifiers"]=>
      array(1) {
        ["@attributes"]=>
        array(2) {
          ["Name"]=>
          string(4) "IMDB"
          ["Value"]=>
          string(9) "tt2527338"
        }
      }
      ["Url"]=>
      string(81) "https://www.fileurl.com"
    }
  }
}

I then run a loop:

foreach($xml_array['Asset'] as $video) {
	echo $video['@attributes']['Description'];echo "<br>"; echo $video['Url'];echo "<br>"; 
}

And this all works great. The only time it doesn’t work is when there is only one Asset, and I can’t figure out how to compensate.

Doing the same loop to below does NOT work:

array(1) {
  ["Asset"]=>
  array(3) {
    ["@attributes"]=>
    array(26) {
      ["Title"]=>
      string(13) "Jungle Cruise"
      ["Description"]=>
      string(9) "Trailer 1"
      ["DateAdded"]=>
      string(10) "2019-10-11"
      ["DateModified"]=>
      string(10) "2019-10-11"
      ["TheatricalReleaseDate"]=>
      string(10) "2020-07-24"
      ["Studio"]=>
      string(35) "Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures"
      ["Year"]=>
      string(4) "2020"
      ["EClipId"]=>
      string(7) "e165827"
      ["TrailerTypeId"]=>
      string(1) "2"
      ["TrailerVersion"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["LanguageName"]=>
      string(7) "English"
      ["LanguageId"]=>
      string(2) "52"
      ["MpaaRating"]=>
      string(9) "Not Rated"
      ["MpaaRatingId"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["Runtime"]=>
      string(3) "140"
      ["RatingId"]=>
      string(2) "30"
      ["ReleaseType"]=>
      string(1) "2"
      ["BitrateId"]=>
      string(3) "494"
      ["FormatId"]=>
      string(2) "20"
      ["TitleId"]=>
      string(6) "134947"
      ["ReleaseId"]=>
      string(6) "175731"
      ["CountryId"]=>
      string(3) "222"
      ["Country"]=>
      string(13) "United States"
      ["Director"]=>
      string(18) "Jaume Collet-Serra"
      ["GenreIds"]=>
      string(15) "101,102,109,110"
      ["Genre"]=>
      string(31) "Action,Adventure,Family,Fantasy"
    }
    ["Identifiers"]=>
    array(1) {
      ["@attributes"]=>
      array(2) {
        ["Name"]=>
        string(4) "IMDB"
        ["Value"]=>
        string(9) "tt0870154"
      }
    }
    ["Url"]=>
    string(81) "https://www.fileurl.com"
  }
}

How do I get the loop to work on both var_dumps? No matter if 8 child elements or 1.

Cheers!
Ryan

If there is just one asset there should still be an <Assets> tag in the XML, but it sounds like there isn’t?

Do you have control over the XML? Because if so I would change that.

Simplexml isnt returning a numeric array of assets because there arent multiple assets.

check for the existance of $xml_array[‘Asset’][’@attributes’]. if exists, treat as singular, else foreach

EDIT: Probably also needs some logic to check that Asset exists in the first place.

This was the way I went. I checked the existence, if it was there, no foreach loop.

