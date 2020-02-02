XML to Array , Loop Issue

I get this XML:

<?xml version="1.0"?> <Assets xmlns:xsd="https://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema" xmlns:xsi="https://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema-instance"> <Asset Title="Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" Description="Trailer 3" DateAdded="2019-10-22" DateModified="2019-10-22" TheatricalReleaseDate="2019-12-20" Studio="Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures" Year="2019" EClipId="e166012" TrailerTypeId="2" TrailerVersion="1" LanguageName="English" LanguageId="52" MpaaRating="Not Rated" MpaaRatingId="34" Runtime="149" RatingId="30" ReleaseType="2" BitrateId="494" FormatId="20" TitleId="133393" ReleaseId="173863" CountryId="222" Country="United States" Director="J.J. Abrams" GenreIds="101,102,110" Genre="Action,Adventure,Fantasy"> <Identifiers Name="IMDB" Value="tt2527338" /> <Url>https://www.fileurl.com</Url> </Asset> <Asset Title="Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" Description="Trailer 2" DateAdded="2019-08-26" DateModified="2019-08-26" TheatricalReleaseDate="2019-12-20" Studio="Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures" Year="2019" EClipId="e164936" TrailerTypeId="2" TrailerVersion="1" LanguageName="English" LanguageId="52" MpaaRating="Not Rated" MpaaRatingId="34" Runtime="131" RatingId="34" ReleaseType="2" BitrateId="494" FormatId="20" TitleId="133393" ReleaseId="173863" CountryId="222" Country="United States" Director="J.J. Abrams" GenreIds="101,102,110" Genre="Action,Adventure,Fantasy"> <Identifiers Name="IMDB" Value="tt2527338" /> <Url>https://www.fileurl.com</Url> </Asset> <Asset Title="Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" Description="Trailer 1" DateAdded="2019-04-12" DateModified="2019-04-29" TheatricalReleaseDate="2019-12-20" Studio="Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures" Year="2019" EClipId="e163048" TrailerTypeId="2" TrailerVersion="1" LanguageName="English" LanguageId="52" MpaaRating="Not Rated" MpaaRatingId="34" Runtime="130" RatingId="30" ReleaseType="2" BitrateId="494" FormatId="20" TitleId="133393" ReleaseId="173863" CountryId="222" Country="United States" Director="J.J. Abrams" GenreIds="101,102,110" Genre="Action,Adventure,Fantasy"> <Identifiers Name="IMDB" Value="tt2527338" /> <Url>https://www.fileurl.com</Url> </Asset> </Assets>

I get this by curl, and then do:

$xml_object = simplexml_load_string($string); $json = json_encode( $xml_object ); $xml_array = json_decode( $json, true ); var_dump($xml_array);

and this outputs:

array(1) { ["Asset"]=> array(3) { [0]=> array(3) { ["@attributes"]=> array(26) { ["Title"]=> string(32) "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" ["Description"]=> string(9) "Trailer 3" ["DateAdded"]=> string(10) "2019-10-22" ["DateModified"]=> string(10) "2019-10-22" ["TheatricalReleaseDate"]=> string(10) "2019-12-20" ["Studio"]=> string(35) "Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures" ["Year"]=> string(4) "2019" ["EClipId"]=> string(7) "e166012" ["TrailerTypeId"]=> string(1) "2" ["TrailerVersion"]=> string(1) "1" ["LanguageName"]=> string(7) "English" ["LanguageId"]=> string(2) "52" ["MpaaRating"]=> string(9) "Not Rated" ["MpaaRatingId"]=> string(2) "34" ["Runtime"]=> string(3) "149" ["RatingId"]=> string(2) "30" ["ReleaseType"]=> string(1) "2" ["BitrateId"]=> string(3) "494" ["FormatId"]=> string(2) "20" ["TitleId"]=> string(6) "133393" ["ReleaseId"]=> string(6) "173863" ["CountryId"]=> string(3) "222" ["Country"]=> string(13) "United States" ["Director"]=> string(11) "J.J. Abrams" ["GenreIds"]=> string(11) "101,102,110" ["Genre"]=> string(24) "Action,Adventure,Fantasy" } ["Identifiers"]=> array(1) { ["@attributes"]=> array(2) { ["Name"]=> string(4) "IMDB" ["Value"]=> string(9) "tt2527338" } } ["Url"]=> string(81) "https://www.fileurl.com" } [1]=> array(3) { ["@attributes"]=> array(26) { ["Title"]=> string(32) "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" ["Description"]=> string(9) "Trailer 2" ["DateAdded"]=> string(10) "2019-08-26" ["DateModified"]=> string(10) "2019-08-26" ["TheatricalReleaseDate"]=> string(10) "2019-12-20" ["Studio"]=> string(35) "Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures" ["Year"]=> string(4) "2019" ["EClipId"]=> string(7) "e164936" ["TrailerTypeId"]=> string(1) "2" ["TrailerVersion"]=> string(1) "1" ["LanguageName"]=> string(7) "English" ["LanguageId"]=> string(2) "52" ["MpaaRating"]=> string(9) "Not Rated" ["MpaaRatingId"]=> string(2) "34" ["Runtime"]=> string(3) "131" ["RatingId"]=> string(2) "34" ["ReleaseType"]=> string(1) "2" ["BitrateId"]=> string(3) "494" ["FormatId"]=> string(2) "20" ["TitleId"]=> string(6) "133393" ["ReleaseId"]=> string(6) "173863" ["CountryId"]=> string(3) "222" ["Country"]=> string(13) "United States" ["Director"]=> string(11) "J.J. Abrams" ["GenreIds"]=> string(11) "101,102,110" ["Genre"]=> string(24) "Action,Adventure,Fantasy" } ["Identifiers"]=> array(1) { ["@attributes"]=> array(2) { ["Name"]=> string(4) "IMDB" ["Value"]=> string(9) "tt2527338" } } ["Url"]=> string(81) "https://www.fileurl.com"" } [2]=> array(3) { ["@attributes"]=> array(26) { ["Title"]=> string(32) "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" ["Description"]=> string(9) "Trailer 1" ["DateAdded"]=> string(10) "2019-04-12" ["DateModified"]=> string(10) "2019-04-29" ["TheatricalReleaseDate"]=> string(10) "2019-12-20" ["Studio"]=> string(35) "Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures" ["Year"]=> string(4) "2019" ["EClipId"]=> string(7) "e163048" ["TrailerTypeId"]=> string(1) "2" ["TrailerVersion"]=> string(1) "1" ["LanguageName"]=> string(7) "English" ["LanguageId"]=> string(2) "52" ["MpaaRating"]=> string(9) "Not Rated" ["MpaaRatingId"]=> string(2) "34" ["Runtime"]=> string(3) "130" ["RatingId"]=> string(2) "30" ["ReleaseType"]=> string(1) "2" ["BitrateId"]=> string(3) "494" ["FormatId"]=> string(2) "20" ["TitleId"]=> string(6) "133393" ["ReleaseId"]=> string(6) "173863" ["CountryId"]=> string(3) "222" ["Country"]=> string(13) "United States" ["Director"]=> string(11) "J.J. Abrams" ["GenreIds"]=> string(11) "101,102,110" ["Genre"]=> string(24) "Action,Adventure,Fantasy" } ["Identifiers"]=> array(1) { ["@attributes"]=> array(2) { ["Name"]=> string(4) "IMDB" ["Value"]=> string(9) "tt2527338" } } ["Url"]=> string(81) "https://www.fileurl.com" } } }

I then run a loop:

foreach($xml_array['Asset'] as $video) { echo $video['@attributes']['Description'];echo "<br>"; echo $video['Url'];echo "<br>"; }

And this all works great. The only time it doesn’t work is when there is only one Asset, and I can’t figure out how to compensate.

Doing the same loop to below does NOT work:

array(1) { ["Asset"]=> array(3) { ["@attributes"]=> array(26) { ["Title"]=> string(13) "Jungle Cruise" ["Description"]=> string(9) "Trailer 1" ["DateAdded"]=> string(10) "2019-10-11" ["DateModified"]=> string(10) "2019-10-11" ["TheatricalReleaseDate"]=> string(10) "2020-07-24" ["Studio"]=> string(35) "Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures" ["Year"]=> string(4) "2020" ["EClipId"]=> string(7) "e165827" ["TrailerTypeId"]=> string(1) "2" ["TrailerVersion"]=> string(1) "1" ["LanguageName"]=> string(7) "English" ["LanguageId"]=> string(2) "52" ["MpaaRating"]=> string(9) "Not Rated" ["MpaaRatingId"]=> string(2) "34" ["Runtime"]=> string(3) "140" ["RatingId"]=> string(2) "30" ["ReleaseType"]=> string(1) "2" ["BitrateId"]=> string(3) "494" ["FormatId"]=> string(2) "20" ["TitleId"]=> string(6) "134947" ["ReleaseId"]=> string(6) "175731" ["CountryId"]=> string(3) "222" ["Country"]=> string(13) "United States" ["Director"]=> string(18) "Jaume Collet-Serra" ["GenreIds"]=> string(15) "101,102,109,110" ["Genre"]=> string(31) "Action,Adventure,Family,Fantasy" } ["Identifiers"]=> array(1) { ["@attributes"]=> array(2) { ["Name"]=> string(4) "IMDB" ["Value"]=> string(9) "tt0870154" } } ["Url"]=> string(81) "https://www.fileurl.com" } }

How do I get the loop to work on both var_dumps? No matter if 8 child elements or 1.

Cheers!

Ryan