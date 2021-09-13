XML problem with web form

First, each of your form fields will need a name, so that the processing code can distinguish them.

Next stage is to assign an “action” to your <form> tag, and write a short PHP script that will display the form fields.

Once you can do that, you can consider how to store the information while you are adding “streams”, whatever they may be. You might use a group of session variables, or you might put them in a database. But you’ll need to do something to store the data until you are ready to produce the final XML file.

