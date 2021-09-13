XML problem with web form

First, each of your form fields will need a name, so that the processing code can distinguish them.

Next stage is to assign an “action” to your <form> tag, and write a short PHP script that will display the form fields.

Once you can do that, you can consider how to store the information while you are adding “streams”, whatever they may be. You might use a group of session variables, or you might put them in a database. But you’ll need to do something to store the data until you are ready to produce the final XML file.

The diagonal pen icon at the bottom of your post allows you to edit posts when things don’t appear as you expect them to, rather than duplicating posts.

This requst for help has been posted on other forums from March 2020.:
https://forums.phpfreaks.com/topic/310769-regarding-a-complex-problem/ (3 pages).
https://www.oxygenxml.com/forum/topic21341.html
https://www.stylusstudio.com/SSDN/default.asp?action=9&read=10193&fid=23
https://www.reddit.com/r/help/comments/pjk5x5/php_and_xml_web_form/
https://www.tek-tips.com/viewthread.cfm?qid=1801968

Good catch @Archibald. This thread smells. It smells really bad. Op you have been caught whatever you are up to.

That’s very strange. To give the benefit of the doubt it’s not the first time someone has posted a question that very much hints towards “will someone do this for me?”, but the first of those links that @Archibald posted actually shows some progress towards the goal (and a lot of similar “we’re not going to write it for you” posts) that seems to have been dropped here.

I’m happy to try to guide people in the right direction as far as my own ability allows me, but I’d echo the comments in the first link.

@tech93, can you provide some more background on this, and perhaps why it’s exactly the same code as in that first forum link.

I have unlisted this topic, pending an explanation from @tech93.

As a rule, SitePoint does not allow members to repost content from other sites.

after a long time i started working on this again but not sure what each fields name should be and how can we have each field name uniquely defined secondly as a next stage how to assign an “action” to form tag an then write PHP script that will display the form fields?

since unable to do above so unable to follow advised steps further “Once you can do that, you can consider how to store the information while you are adding “streams”, whatever they may be. You might use a group of session variables, or you might put them in a database. But you’ll need to do something to store the data until you are ready to produce the final XML file.”

as unable to get help from different forums so have been trying to seek help from this forum.

Thanks…

If by “help” you mean somebody to write it for you, then I’m afraid you’re out of luck. This is not a free coding service. Other members may be willing to help you with it, but you will need to demonstrate that you are also trying to help yourself.

ya, i am ready to work hard to resolve this issue but currently stuck for this "not sure what each fields name should be and how can we have each field name uniquely defined secondly as a next stage how to assign an “action” to form tag an then write PHP script that will display the form fields?

since unable to do above so unable to follow advised steps further “Once you can do that, you can consider how to store the information while you are adding “streams”, whatever they may be. You might use a group of session variables, or you might put them in a database. But you’ll need to do something to store the data until you are ready to produce the final XML file.”

Thanks…

Hi,

I was able to run my old code like below which has three unique fields ‘a media URL’,‘an Image’ and ‘Title’ now stuck on to do this

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Form</title>

</head>

<body>
<form>
a media URL:<br />
<input type="text" />

<br /><br />
an Image:<br />
<input type="file" />

<br /><br />

Title:<br />
<input type="text" />

<br /><br />


<input type="submit" />

</form>

</body>
</html>

Thanks…

OK, what have you tried so far?

I notice you haven’t yet put name tags on each of your inputs, and you will need to do this otherwise your code, when you have it written, won’t be able to access the values that your user submits.

Read up on the <form> tag and how to specify an action parameter for it, and then have a play with some basic PHP code to get the form variables and display them. Plenty of example code around.

They can be whatever you want them to be, as long as they’re valid html names. You can find the documentation for the html input on line.

Just don’t give the same name to more than one field.

The best way to eat an elephant is one mouthful at a time.

I tried below code but it’s not displaying entered values not sure what is wrong here:-

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Form</title>

</head>

<body>

<h1>The input name attribute</h1>

<form>

<form action="/action_page.php" method="get">
  <label for="URL">A Media URL:</label>
  <input type="text" id="URL" name="URL"><br><br>
  <label for="Image">An Image:</label>
  <input type="text" id="Image" name="Image"><br><br>
  <label for="Title">Title:</label>
  <input type="text" id="Title" name="Title"><br><br>
  <input type="submit" value="Submit">

</form>

</body>
</html>

<html>
<body>

Your URL is: <?php echo $_GET["URL"]; ?><br>
Your Image is: <?php echo $_GET["Image"]; ?>
Your Title is: <?php echo $_GET["Title"]; ?>

</body>
</html>
What exactly does it do?

Is action_page.php the name of this script that displays the form and then processes it? If it is, you can just put action="" instead of specifying the file name.

I’d think it was better to use method="put". Apart from anything else, you’re puttting data into a database or some session variables. So you’d need to look in the $_POST array if you do that.

Normally you’d have the form processing inside an if() clause like

if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] == "POST") { 

 ...
}

so that it only gets processed when the forum is submitted. It would also be put before the form itself, so that when you submit the form, you don’t see it drawn again before the data is processed. When you have error checking, you can figure out the errors and display any appropriate messages in the form, rather than below it.

I even tried ‘put’ as well and even tried by keeping action_page.php=" " but it does not display entered values in the fields of the form as my script name is action_page.php which tries to display the entered values in the form script name as “l2.php” and both are in my htdocs folder.

but in the below link for the mentioned example it works well.

https://www.w3schools.com/php/php_forms.asp

So not sure what I am doing wrong here ?

Thanks…

Have you tried validating the HTML that is produced by your script?

What do you mean by validating here ?

https://validator.w3.org/nu/#textarea

You can copy and paste the HTML into the validator to check for errors.

with below code i am able to take input and able to display them but how can we make it enable to to add items in one particular section(where we can
add additional streams) and give us the ability to remove streams as well.?

below is the latest code for adding fields and displaying them:-

l2.php

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Form</title>

</head>

<body>

<h1>The input name attribute</h1>



<form action="action_page.php" method="get">
  <label for="URL">A Media URL:</label>
  <input type="text" id="URL" name="URL"><br><br>
  <label for="Image">An Image:</label>
  <input type="text" id="Image" name="Image"><br><br>
  <label for="Title">Title Name:</label>
  <input type="text" id="Title" name="Title"><br><br>
  <input type="submit" value="Submit">

</form>

</body>
</html>

action_page.php

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>

<body>

 

Your URL is:   <?php echo $_GET["URL"]; ?><br>

Your Image is: <?php echo $_GET["Image"]; ?> <br>

Your Title is: <?php echo $_GET["Title"]; ?>

</body>
</html>

Thanks…

#28

Sorry, my typo. I meant to say “POST”.