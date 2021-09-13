XML problem with web form

Yes.
How familiar are you with PHP and form processing? It’s pretty straightforward, you could start off with a page that has form fields to add an item, then once there are already items added, display those as well with a “delete” button against them. Once you have everything correct, you have a “process” button which will generate the XML. When that is working, you can start to add the JS bells and whistles to make it nicer by preventing screen re-draws every time to add or remove an item, for example.
But yes, definitely possible in PHP.