XML problem with web form

PHP
#1

Is it possible to create an web-page,form,that would accept specific input and generate
an XML file from it.The form has to have the ability to add items in one particular section(where we can
add additional streams) and give us the ability to remove streams as well.
For each stream we must be able to attach a logo for that stream as well.

Xojo or Php for this could be used,

below is the sample XML file and Data Format.

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8" ?>
<collectionList>
<grid class="5ColumnGrid">
<section>
<lockup onselect="playMedia('https://player.vimeo.com/external/187143276.m3u8?s...')">
<img src="/resources/images/lockups/shelf1.png" width="308" height="308" />
<title class="showTextOnHighlight">Title 1</title>
</lockup>
<lockup onselect="playMedia('https://player.vimeo.com/external/184669023.m3u8?s...')">
<img src="/resources/images/lockups/shelf2.png" width="308" height="308" />
<title class="showTextOnHighlight">Title 2</title>
</lockup>
<lockup onselect="playMedia('https://player.vimeo.com/external/181758939.m3u8?s...')">
<img src="/resources/images/lockups/shelf3.png" width="308" height="308" />
<title class="showTextOnHighlight">Title 3</title>
</lockup>
<lockup onselect="playMedia('https://player.vimeo.com/external/180890459.m3u8?s...')">
<img src="/resources/images/lockups/shelf4.png" width="308" height="308" />
<title class="showTextOnHighlight">Title 4</title>
</lockup>
<lockup onselect="playMedia('https://player.vimeo.com/external/180014530.m3u8?s...')">
<img src="/resources/images/lockups/shelf5.png" width="308" height="308" />
<title class="showTextOnHighlight">Title 5</title>
</lockup>
<lockup onselect="playMedia('https://player.vimeo.com/external/178583018.m3u8?s...')">
<img src="/resources/images/lockups/shelf6.png" width="308" height="308" />
<title class="showTextOnHighlight">Title 6</title>
</lockup>
<lockup onselect="playMedia('https://player.vimeo.com/external/178457098.m3u8?s...')">
<img src="/resources/images/lockups/shelf7.png" width="308" height="308" />
<title class="showTextOnHighlight">Title 7</title>
</lockup>
<lockup onselect="playMedia('https://player.vimeo.com/external/177558935.m3u8?s...')">
<img src="/resources/images/lockups/shelf8.png" width="308" height="308" />
<title class="showTextOnHighlight">Title 8</title>
</lockup>
<lockup onselect="playMedia('https://player.vimeo.com/external/173738601.m3u8?s...')">
<img src="/resources/images/lockups/shelf9.png" width="308" height="308" />
<title class="showTextOnHighlight">Title 9</title>
</lockup>
<lockup onselect="playMedia('https://player.vimeo.com/external/187143276.m3u8?s...')">
<img src="/resources/images/lockups/shelf2.png" width="308" height="308" />
<title class="showTextOnHighlight">Title 10</title>
</lockup>
</section>
</grid>
</collectionList>
</stackTemplate>
</document>
#2

Hi @tech93 welcome to the forums

#3

Yes.

How familiar are you with PHP and form processing? It’s pretty straightforward, you could start off with a page that has form fields to add an item, then once there are already items added, display those as well with a “delete” button against them. Once you have everything correct, you have a “process” button which will generate the XML. When that is working, you can start to add the JS bells and whistles to make it nicer by preventing screen re-draws every time to add or remove an item, for example.

But yes, definitely possible in PHP.

#4

Hi,

I am not much familiar with PHP and form processing but trying to learn it.

I tried below HTML code to design web page for above But now the problem is how to 1) make it create an XML file.

  1. Then expand the form to handle a variable number of input fields.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Form</title>
</head>
<body>
<form>
a media URL:<br />
<input type="text" />
<br /><br />
an Image:<br />
<input type="file" />
<br /><br />
Title:<br />
<input type="text" />
<br /><br />
<input type="submit" />
</form>
</body>
</html>

Thanks…

#6

First, each of your form fields will need a name, so that the processing code can distinguish them.

Next stage is to assign an “action” to your <form> tag, and write a short PHP script that will display the form fields.

Once you can do that, you can consider how to store the information while you are adding “streams”, whatever they may be. You might use a group of session variables, or you might put them in a database. But you’ll need to do something to store the data until you are ready to produce the final XML file.

The diagonal pen icon at the bottom of your post allows you to edit posts when things don’t appear as you expect them to, rather than duplicating posts.

#7

This requst for help has been posted on other forums from March 2020.:
https://forums.phpfreaks.com/topic/310769-regarding-a-complex-problem/ (3 pages).
https://www.oxygenxml.com/forum/topic21341.html
https://www.stylusstudio.com/SSDN/default.asp?action=9&read=10193&fid=23
https://www.reddit.com/r/help/comments/pjk5x5/php_and_xml_web_form/
https://www.tek-tips.com/viewthread.cfm?qid=1801968

#8

Good catch @Archibald. This thread smells. It smells really bad. Op you have been caught whatever you are up to.

#9

That’s very strange. To give the benefit of the doubt it’s not the first time someone has posted a question that very much hints towards “will someone do this for me?”, but the first of those links that @Archibald posted actually shows some progress towards the goal (and a lot of similar “we’re not going to write it for you” posts) that seems to have been dropped here.

I’m happy to try to guide people in the right direction as far as my own ability allows me, but I’d echo the comments in the first link.

@tech93, can you provide some more background on this, and perhaps why it’s exactly the same code as in that first forum link.

#11

I have unlisted this topic, pending an explanation from @tech93.

As a rule, SitePoint does not allow members to repost content from other sites.