XLSX avoid large numbers from converting to exponential with real date format

In my xlsx sheet there is a date and number in sheet I am facing issue when I am trying to change the date formate with this below code then the number column converts to like this
919971692474 --> 9.19972E+11 and when I use this
raw: true, code to prevent the
+11 formate then the date column change to different formate.
var XLSX = require("xlsx");
var workbook = XLSX.readFile(req.file.filename, { type: "binary", cellText: false, cellDates: true });
let json_data = XLSX.utils.sheet_to_json(workbook.Sheets.Sheet1, { raw: false, dateNF: "yyyy-mm-dd" });
console.log(json_data)
Please help me how to I manage both column to fix issues where date and number boll will fix and show as like showing in the sheet.