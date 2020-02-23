XHR Failed Loading POST ..../note_crud.php

Hey m_hutley.
So forgive my ignorance as i’m not fully clued up on JS yet. Just stepping into it. I removed the comma but it didn’t seem to solve the issue. It would probably help if i showed all of the code…
If you could advise on where i’m going wrong and things to look for it would be much appreciated. I feel as though this error of XHR loading is going to be a grammatical error on my part.
Thanks in advance.
$(document).ready(function(){
// save comment to database
$(document).on('click', '#submit_btn', function(){
var note_subject = $('#note_subject').val();
var note_body = $('#note_body').val();
$.ajax({
url: 'note_crud.php',
type: 'POST',
data: {
'save': 1,
'name': note_subject,
'comment': note_body
},
success: function(response){
$('#note_subject').val('');
$('#note_body').val('');
$('#display_area').append(response);
}
});
});
// delete from database
$(document).on('click', '.delete', function(){
var id = $(this).data('id');
$clicked_btn = $(this);
$.ajax({
url: 'note_crud.php',
type: 'GET',
data: {
'delete': 1,
'id': id,
},
success: function(response){
// remove the deleted comment
$clicked_btn.parent().remove();
$('#note_subject').val('');
$('#note_body').val('');
}
});
});
var edit_id;
var $edit_note_subject;
$(document).on('click', '.edit', function(){
edit_id = $(this).data('id');
$edit_note_subject = $(this).parent();
// grab the comment to be editted
var note_subject = $(this).siblings('.display_name').text();
var note_body = $(this).siblings('.comment_text').text();
// place comment in form
$('#name').val(note_subject);
$('#comment').val(note_body);
$('#submit_btn').hide();
$('#update_btn').show();
});
$(document).on('click', '#update_btn', function(){
var id = edit_id;
var note_subject = $('#note_subject').val();
var note_body = $('#note_body').val();
$.ajax({
url: 'note_crud.php',
type: 'POST',
data: {
'update': 1,
'id': id,
'name': note_subject,
'comment': note_body,
},
success: function(response){
$('#note_subject').val('');
$('#note_body').val('');
$('#submit_btn').show();
$('#update_btn').hide();
$edit_comment.replaceWith(response);
}
});
});
});