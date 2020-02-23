XHR Failed Loading POST ..../note_crud.php

Hi All

I’ve got an issue trying to post data to my database using Ajax. The error i keep getting in the console is as above but i can’t figure out why it can’t submit the data. Both note_crud.js & note_crud.php are in the same folder. I know my connection to the db is good so I’m guessing its a problem with the JS?

The issue seems to stem here in the note_crud.js file:-

$(document).ready(function(){ // save comment to database $(document).on('click', '#submit_btn', function(){ var note_subject = $('#note_subject').val(); var note_body = $('#note_body').val(); $.ajax({ url: 'note_crud.php', type: 'POST', data: { 'save': 1, 'name': note_subject, 'comment': note_body, }, success: function(response){ $('#note_subject').val(''); $('#note_body').val(''); $('#display_area').append(response); } }); });

Thanks in advance all.