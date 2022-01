Try editing the php.ini file, search for “’<span’” and edit to suit your requirements, don’t forget to change </span> AND to make a copy of the file… because syntax errors are ignored and a default php.ini file used!!!

I use ‘<pre` and add margin and colours which work quite well.

Problem occurs when php is updated and changes to php.ini are overwritten.

I’ve yet to discover how to add line feeds to the Apache2 error.log and would be grateful for any advice, even a simple additional line feed would be beneficial in making log files more readable.