XAMPP shows too many icons

Why…
What is the reason for it showing that many icons?
Looks like you’ve got 5 copies of XAMPP running.
I only have one XAMPP program installed and only Apache and MYSQL are running
It’s like Chrome, you can see a lot of instances of the program running, but it’s just 1 program you’re running. You shouldn’t need to worry about it unless it starts chewing up your RAM. Then, I would suggest investing some time to learn to install your environment in a more efficient way.
Every time you click on the task bar icon, it starts a new instance of the control panel. The control panel dialog X doesn’t actually stop the control panel from running. Use the ‘quit’ button (bottom-right side) to actually close that instance of the control panel. You can right-click on each icon in the notification area and click on the ‘Quit’ choice to close each instance.
it said then the came thing but XAMPP.exe has stopped runniing.
You probably need to “Run as Administrator.”