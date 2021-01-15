Xampp for windows mysql shuts down unexpectedly

I am running xampp for windows and when I start MySQL it runs for a few seconds then I get ‘Error: MySQL shutdown unexpectedly.’ This is the third time in a month this has happened. I can correct it by re-installing xammp and re-creating the databases and importing the tables but it is a real pain.

I have not even used MySQL today although the server was started (I always start Apache and MySQL when I open xampp) it was fine yesterday.

Restoring a Windows ‘Retore Point’ does not help and the MySQL logs mean nothing to me.

I would really like to know what has gone wrong and how to fix it now and for the future - thanks guys.

They might enable someone here to identify the problem, if you were to post the relevant entries.

@Gandalf
I don’t want to spam everybody with the complete log unless I have to but here are the last entries in the error log ‘mysql_error.log’

InnoDB: using atomic writes.
2021-01-15 17:46:08 0 [Note] InnoDB: Mutexes and rw_locks use Windows interlocked functions
2021-01-15 17:46:08 0 [Note] InnoDB: Uses event mutexes
2021-01-15 17:46:08 0 [Note] InnoDB: Compressed tables use zlib 1.2.11
2021-01-15 17:46:08 0 [Note] InnoDB: Number of pools: 1
2021-01-15 17:46:08 0 [Note] InnoDB: Using SSE2 crc32 instructions
2021-01-15 17:46:08 0 [Note] InnoDB: Initializing buffer pool, total size = 16M, instances = 1, chunk size = 16M
2021-01-15 17:46:08 0 [Note] InnoDB: Completed initialization of buffer pool
2021-01-15 17:46:09 0 [Note] InnoDB: 128 out of 128 rollback segments are active.
2021-01-15 17:46:09 0 [Note] InnoDB: Creating shared tablespace for temporary tables
2021-01-15 17:46:09 0 [Note] InnoDB: Setting file 'C:\xampp\mysql\data\ibtmp1' size to 12 MB. Physically writing the file full; Please wait ...
2021-01-15 17:46:09 0 [Note] InnoDB: File 'C:\xampp\mysql\data\ibtmp1' size is now 12 MB.
2021-01-15 17:46:09 0 [Note] InnoDB: Waiting for purge to start
2021-01-15 17:46:09 0 [Note] InnoDB: 10.4.17 started; log sequence number 3969506; transaction id 2056
2021-01-15 17:46:09 0 [Note] InnoDB: Loading buffer pool(s) from C:\xampp\mysql\data\ib_buffer_pool
2021-01-15 17:46:09 0 [Note] Plugin 'FEEDBACK' is disabled.
2021-01-15 17:46:09 0 [Note] Server socket created on IP: '::'.