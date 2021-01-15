Xampp for windows mysql shuts down unexpectedly

I am running xampp for windows and when I start MySQL it runs for a few seconds then I get ‘Error: MySQL shutdown unexpectedly.’ This is the third time in a month this has happened. I can correct it by re-installing xammp and re-creating the databases and importing the tables but it is a real pain.

I have not even used MySQL today although the server was started (I always start Apache and MySQL when I open xampp) it was fine yesterday.

Restoring a Windows ‘Retore Point’ does not help and the MySQL logs mean nothing to me.

I would really like to know what has gone wrong and how to fix it now and for the future - thanks guys.