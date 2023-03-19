X-frame-origin: what are my options for an iframe?

Hello there everyone!

I use a server management script and one of it’s features has been to embed a server monitoring script via i-frame. When I asked why the page no longer embedded properly, one of the developers stated that modern browsers block iframe embedding if the page is on a different port.

Is this something that can be overcome via either the iframe host or client page via setting x-frame-options?

Firefox console states:

Content Security Policy: The page’s settings blocked the loading of a resource at https://user@server.com/munin (“default-src”).

