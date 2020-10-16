WSS link not working

Server Config
I have installed EasyRTC on a Linux server, port 8080.

So I made a subdomain live.example.com with SSL and added mod_proxy 8080, so I do not need to add the port to my subdomain.

Now the wss://live.example.com/socket.io/?EIO=3&transport=websocket&sid=NbBLa13yUxpmeoGxAABt. this is not working (Firefox can’t establish a connection to the server at wss…)

So the HTTPS polling is used instead https://live.example.com/socket.io/?EIO=3&transport=polling&t=NDAWH-U&sid=NbBLa13yUxpmeoGxAABt this works

How can I get the WSS link to work. Is the 8080 a bad port, should I install some Support for WSS or something else?

Thank you

If I understand correctly you’re running on port 443, proxying to port 8080.

If so, that’s the problem, the proxying is messing up the HTTP conversation the browser needs to have with the server on what they are going to use.

You may want to take a look at mod_proxy_wstunnel.

Thank you, seems to be the missing piece.

