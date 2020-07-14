WSS link not working

I have installed EasyRTC on a Linux server, port 8080.

So I made a subdomain live.example.com with SSL and added mod_proxy 8080, so I do not need to add the port to my subdomain.

Now the wss://live.example.com/socket.io/?EIO=3&transport=websocket&sid=NbBLa13yUxpmeoGxAABt. this is not working (Firefox can’t establish a connection to the server at wss…)

So the HTTPS polling is used instead https://live.example.com/socket.io/?EIO=3&transport=polling&t=NDAWH-U&sid=NbBLa13yUxpmeoGxAABt this works

How can I get the WSS link to work. Is the 8080 a bad port, should I install some Support for WSS or something else?

Thank you