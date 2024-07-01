My code below:
import torch
from transformers import T5Tokenizer, T5ForConditionalGeneration
# Load pre-trained T5 model and tokenizer
model_name = 't5-base'
tokenizer = T5Tokenizer.from_pretrained(model_name)
model = T5ForConditionalGeneration.from_pretrained(model_name)
# Function to generate elaboration
def generate_elaboration(prompt, max_length=150):
# Prepare the input text in a format that T5 expects
input_text = f"elaborate on: {prompt}"
inputs = tokenizer.encode(input_text, return_tensors='pt')
# Generate elaboration
outputs = model.generate(
inputs,
max_length=max_length,
num_return_sequences=1,
no_repeat_ngram_size=2,
early_stopping=True,
temperature=0.7,
top_p=0.9
)
# Decode the generated text
elaboration = tokenizer.decode(outputs[0], skip_special_tokens=True)
return elaboration
# Example usage
user_input = "What is GPT?"
elaboration = generate_elaboration(user_input)
print("User Input:", user_input)
print("Elaboration:", elaboration)
And my output:
User Input: What is GPT?
Elaboration: :::: What is GPT?
As you can see, the model is suppose to explain what GPT is. Instead, it just parrots the user input. How do I fix this?