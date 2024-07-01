My code below:

import torch from transformers import T5Tokenizer, T5ForConditionalGeneration # Load pre-trained T5 model and tokenizer model_name = 't5-base' tokenizer = T5Tokenizer.from_pretrained(model_name) model = T5ForConditionalGeneration.from_pretrained(model_name) # Function to generate elaboration def generate_elaboration(prompt, max_length=150): # Prepare the input text in a format that T5 expects input_text = f"elaborate on: {prompt}" inputs = tokenizer.encode(input_text, return_tensors='pt') # Generate elaboration outputs = model.generate( inputs, max_length=max_length, num_return_sequences=1, no_repeat_ngram_size=2, early_stopping=True, temperature=0.7, top_p=0.9 ) # Decode the generated text elaboration = tokenizer.decode(outputs[0], skip_special_tokens=True) return elaboration # Example usage user_input = "What is GPT?" elaboration = generate_elaboration(user_input) print("User Input:", user_input) print("Elaboration:", elaboration)

And my output:

User Input: What is GPT? Elaboration: :::: What is GPT?

As you can see, the model is suppose to explain what GPT is. Instead, it just parrots the user input. How do I fix this?