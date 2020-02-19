Writing Firefox plugin that clicks a button every x time

Hey Everyone,

I don’t know if this is the right place to ask this question, but is it easy to write a plug-in that clicks on a button with a certain ID? Every few seconds. Where should I start? :slight_smile:

Yes, it couldn’t be easier. It’s just a setInterval command.

function clickButton() {
    document.querySelector("#identifier").click();
}
const milliseconds = 2000; // 2 seconds

setInterval(clickButton, milliseconds);
Is there a small tutorial where I can start with in the first place :)?

For writing a FF plugin?

Here’s a tutorial on creating bookmarklets that can help.