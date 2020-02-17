Writing Firefox plugin that clicks a button every x time

Hey Everyone,
I don’t know if this is the right place to ask this question, but is it easy to write a plug-in that clicks on a button with a certain ID? Every few seconds. Where should I start?
Yes, it couldn’t be easier. It’s just a setInterval command.
function clickButton() {
document.querySelector("#identifier").click();
}
const milliseconds = 2000; // 2 seconds
setInterval(clickButton, milliseconds);