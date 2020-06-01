Writing Firefox plugin that clicks a button every x time

dseegersmail: dseegersmail: Is there a small tutorial

Well it’s a large topic… ^^ but the MDN would certainly a good place to start:

MDN Web Docs Add-ons Add-ons allow developers to extend and modify the functionality of Firefox.

The API is the same as for chrome extensions AFAIK, so you might check out those docs as well:

https://developer.chrome.com/extensions

(Being more of a chromium guy I have mostly consulted the latter myself, and they’re pretty good IMO – check the “Getting Started” tutorial.)

That said, I second @Paul_Wilkins’s suggestion to start with bookmarklets instead – a bookmarklet basically is to an extension as a shell script is to a full blown application. Another idea might be writing some simple user scripts for extensions such as grease / tamper monkey.