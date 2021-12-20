Writing a chemical formula without using MathML

Here’s my attempt, I’m not sure it’s better but it’s another way.
It eliminates the relative positioning and uses vertical-align. An inline-table and some floats for the prescripts.
I’ve never had any need to write MathML but I did a quick crash course on it.
W3C Math Home
Presentation Markup
I will say though, if I had some extensive equations to write I would certainly take advantage of it as it has it’s own built in descriptive elements that are styled by the browser defaults. That’s worth a lot right there.
However If you just have one simple expression to write as shown with the Uranium example then it my be worthwhile to roll your own.
I could have reduced my styles but I was trying to get close to the MathML default styling.
<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Test Page</title>
<style>
.prescripts {
display: inline-table; /*contain floats*/
vertical-align: middle;
margin-right: 1px; /*no whitespace on i element*/
}
.prescripts sup,
.prescripts sub {
float: right;
clear: right;
font-size: .7em;
line-height: 1;
}
.prescripts, .prescripts+i {font-family:'Cambria Math'}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<p>Element:
<span class="prescripts">
<sup>235</sup>
<sub>92</sub>
</span><i>U</i>
</p>
<p>Element:
<math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'>
<mmultiscripts>
<mi>U</mi>
<mprescripts/><mi>92</mi><mi>235</mi>
</mmultiscripts>
</math>
</p>
</body>
</html>