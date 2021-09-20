Writing a chemical formula without using MathML

Here’s my attempt, I’m not sure it’s better but it’s another way.

It eliminates the relative positioning and uses vertical-align. An inline-table and some floats for the prescripts.

I’ve never had any need to write MathML but I did a quick crash course on it.

W3C Math Home

Presentation Markup

I will say though, if I had some extensive equations to write I would certainly take advantage of it as it has it’s own built in descriptive elements that are styled by the browser defaults. That’s worth a lot right there.

However If you just have one simple expression to write as shown with the Uranium example then it my be worthwhile to roll your own.

I could have reduced my styles but I was trying to get close to the MathML default styling.