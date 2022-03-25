Write HTML the HTML way, not the XHTML way

I can’t relate to much of that. I block out w3 schools and php development. When learning new languages, frameworks I read the documentation associated with those things. For example, when learning about a new service in aws I read the aws documentation about the service. I do need to reference from time to time new js apis like mist recently mutation observer. In that case I know moz is the place to go. I don’t listen to YouTube videos and proceed with caution with anything outside docs published by sources like tutorials. I think tutorials are one of the worst things to learn programming. I would much rather recommend a sitepoint course or book over stringing along tutorials.

The last two years I have been working with a small team. I haven’t had much exposure to new bloods. So I can’t say or comment on their capacity professionally. It does seem though people are becoming more lazy and want things handed to them. However, companies see through this and don’t want to hire inadequate employees. Even though we are in demand no one wants to hire 75% of the people on this forum. Imagine how terrible your job would be if you not only had to be responsible for own work but also feed line by line JavaScript code to someone hired which you had little say. No you need to take on but inky your workload but spoon feeding line by line a new blood. That doesn’t happen in this industry. We just don’t hire them.