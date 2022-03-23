Write HTML the HTML way, not the XHTML way

The problem with the ‘loose’ approach is that you actually make it harder for beginners rather than easier.

Consider this example taken from that article.

<p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. <ul> <li>Praesent augue nisl <li>Lobortis nec bibendum ut <li>Dictum ac quam </ul>

The list doesn’t need a closing tag and therefore beginners would expect that they could feasibly do this as well:

<p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. <div> <div>Praesent augue nisl <div>Lobortis nec bibendum ut <div>Dictum ac quam </div>

However the code above will render as 4 nested divs instead and completely break the layout as seen in this recent forum question where the OP has made the same mistake.

So a beginner now has to remember which tags can be left open and which tags can’t be left open. It’s much easier to say close all but empty tags.

Even with the list example I would be hard pressed to know if this would work.

<ul> <li>1 Praesent augue nisl <li>2 Lobortis nec bibendum ut <li>3 Dictum ac quam <ul> <li>Praesent augue nisl <li>Lobortis nec bibendum ut <li>Dictum ac quam </ul> </ul>

Is the list item 3 automatically closed before the ul and new list item opened automatically? (It’s not but I had to check first :))

All the things that html5 allows are all the things that went wrong with html at the start. Not knowing when to quote and when not to quote and what attributes are needed etc. Lower case, uppercase, mixtures of both some attributes quoted, some not quoted and so on… In the end it leads to sloppy coding without structure and that is bad for everyone.

I’m not against a consistent use of minimal html but I’ve seen it so many thousands of times in the forum lead to unreadable and broken code by the less experienced.

In the end those that know what they are doing can do what they like but the less experienced always tend to get it wrong time and time again. At least it keeps us ‘in work’ on the forums