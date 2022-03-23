Write HTML the HTML way, not the XHTML way

I am not sure if I will be dropping the closing tags, but thought this was an interesting article nonetheless.
It is an interesting article. He’s right. There a few things that I do because I got used to in the XHTML era and I even today I consider them to be best practices. Perhaps I should review the HTML documentation and refresh my knowledge and question my habits.
I always use closing tags and can’t see me changing that. IIRC they have always been optional for
</p>,
</li> etc, but good practice. I haven’t auto-closed
<img>,
<hr>,
<br> etc since HTML5 came along.
I read that article and a lot of those things (at least to me) make the initial coding faster but may make future debugging/changes harder.
The problem with the ‘loose’ approach is that you actually make it harder for beginners rather than easier.
Consider this example taken from that article.
<p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.
<ul>
<li>Praesent augue nisl
<li>Lobortis nec bibendum ut
<li>Dictum ac quam
</ul>
The list doesn’t need a closing tag and therefore beginners would expect that they could feasibly do this as well:
<p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.
<div>
<div>Praesent augue nisl
<div>Lobortis nec bibendum ut
<div>Dictum ac quam
</div>
However the code above will render as 4 nested divs instead and completely break the layout as seen in this recent forum question where the OP has made the same mistake.
So a beginner now has to remember which tags can be left open and which tags can’t be left open. It’s much easier to say close all but empty tags.
Even with the list example I would be hard pressed to know if this would work.
<ul>
<li>1 Praesent augue nisl
<li>2 Lobortis nec bibendum ut
<li>3 Dictum ac quam
<ul>
<li>Praesent augue nisl
<li>Lobortis nec bibendum ut
<li>Dictum ac quam
</ul>
</ul>
Is the list item 3 automatically closed before the ul and new list item opened automatically? (It’s not but I had to check first :))
All the things that html5 allows are all the things that went wrong with html at the start. Not knowing when to quote and when not to quote and what attributes are needed etc. Lower case, uppercase, mixtures of both some attributes quoted, some not quoted and so on… In the end it leads to sloppy coding without structure and that is bad for everyone.
I’m not against a consistent use of minimal html but I’ve seen it so many thousands of times in the forum lead to unreadable and broken code by the less experienced.
In the end those that know what they are doing can do what they like but the less experienced always tend to get it wrong time and time again. At least it keeps us ‘in work’ on the forums
What is unreadable to a beginner is just about everything. The questions about not understanding basic JavaScript syntax all over this forum is an example. Professional programming is not being spoon feed snippets on a forum that rarely take into account the whole picture. It’s about delivering quality software products which requires advanced knowledge of programming, patterns, methodologies, and tools available in an ecosystem. I could really care less about opening or closing tags. However, when it comes to readability coding for beginners is complete none sense unless you are writing code specifically to teach. Much of it is attributed to people not taking the time to learn foundations in a traditional sense of gradually learning a topic like programming.
While I don’t argue with that that, it’s important to remember two things. Firstly, that everybody was a beginner once, and secondly that these forums are not only for professional programmers, but for anybody with an interest in web development. We have many members who only need and want enough knowledge to run a simple site as a hobby.
We aim to cater for everyone, at whatever level they may be, and whether they are professionals or amateurs. Our only requirement is that folk are willing to learn. Their reasons for learning are their own.
In that context, coding for beginners is, and will remain, very relevant here.
Readibility not only affects beginners, it also affects professionals
The easier to read, the better. And if in order to do so you need to code like a beginner would… make it so.
What I’m picking up here is that @windbeneathmywings seems to expect that the audience aspires to be professional programmers. That is not necessarily the case here.
If we attempt to meet them from where we aspire to be, successful communication cannot occur because they are not at our level. We can’t give them anything useful because they are not necessarily ready for it.
There is a much wider range of people that we deal with here, and to be successful at communicating with them we must meet them where they are at. It’s only when common ground is found that successful guidance can then occur from there.
I’ve been coding a long time and remember taking a COBOL course in college that I had to use punch cards. That was a pain in the you-know-what and remember one time walking down the hallway dropping the cards all over the floor before I could get it read in. What a pain sorting to make sure I put them back in the same order.
Anyways, HTML is very loose when it comes to the markup, but I close tags other than single elements like img as an example. I have had in the past where the HTML act funky especially when it comes to CSS, so I close the tags off and besides I like having neat code. I like IDEs that format the HTML/code and flags syntax errors right of the bat when it comes to code.