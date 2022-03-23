Write HTML the HTML way, not the XHTML way

I am not sure if I will be dropping the closing tags, but thought this was an interesting article nonetheless.
1 Like
It is an interesting article. He’s right. There a few things that I do because I got used to in the XHTML era and I even today I consider them to be best practices. Perhaps I should review the HTML documentation and refresh my knowledge and question my habits.
2 Likes
I always use closing tags and can’t see me changing that. IIRC they have always been optional for
</p>,
</li> etc, but good practice. I haven’t auto-closed
<img>,
<hr>,
<br> etc since HTML5 came along.
1 Like