Write HTML the HTML way, not the XHTML way

HTML & CSS


I am not sure if I will be dropping the closing tags, but thought this was an interesting article nonetheless.



It is an interesting article. He’s right. There a few things that I do because I got used to in the XHTML era and I even today I consider them to be best practices. Perhaps I should review the HTML documentation and refresh my knowledge and question my habits.



I always use closing tags and can’t see me changing that. IIRC they have always been optional for </p>, </li> etc, but good practice. I haven’t auto-closed <img>, <hr>, <br> etc since HTML5 came along.



I read that article and a lot of those things (at least to me) make the initial coding faster but may make future debugging/changes harder.

