Wrapping this string in a div with a class?

Hi there,
I have the following line that displays a message:
$added_text = sprintf( _n( '%s has been added to your cart.', '%s have been added to your cart.', $count, 'woocommerce' ), wc_format_list_of_items( $titles ) );
I would like to wrap teh message in a div, but I can’t work it out.
I have tried this, but it is outputting the actual HTML:
$added_text = sprintf( _n( <div>' .'%s has been added to your cart.', '%s have been added to your cart.' .'</div>#, $count, 'woocommerce' ), wc_format_list_of_items( $titles ) );
Can anyone tell me how I can wrap the HTML in the string?
Many thanks!