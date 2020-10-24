Wrapping this string in a div with a class?

Hi there,

I have the following line that displays a message:

$added_text = sprintf( _n( '%s has been added to your cart.', '%s have been added to your cart.', $count, 'woocommerce' ), wc_format_list_of_items( $titles ) );

I would like to wrap teh message in a div, but I can’t work it out.

I have tried this, but it is outputting the actual HTML:

$added_text = sprintf( _n( <div>' .'%s has been added to your cart.', '%s have been added to your cart.' .'</div>#, $count, 'woocommerce' ), wc_format_list_of_items( $titles ) );

Can anyone tell me how I can wrap the HTML in the string?

Many thanks!