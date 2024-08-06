Wrapping div in shop page

in shop page there is section showing all result and default sorting i want wrap this two section with div, and want apply condition, let say:
if category-1 then background-color: green
if category-2 then background-color: red
if category-3 then background-color: blue
but i could find the template/hook from where it is been derived. can anyone suggested me the location from where this sections (‘showing all result, default sorting’) show that i could apply condition for background according category