Wrap JavaScript to be effective only above or under a certain amount of viewport pixels

Apologies if some of my comments below sound a bit pompous as they are not meant to be.

bendqh1: bendqh1: I use the MediaWiki CMS which I find very hard to customize in the context of theming due to a special theme architecture (“skin architecture”, in MediaWiki terminology).

If it’s only you that gets to use the end result then it doesn’t really matter what you do and you can use any technology you like and ignore nearly all my comments.

However if the end result is for public consumption then I would seriously consider learning the right way to do it rather than adding a hack to overcome something you didn’t understand. I know that sometimes it’s easier to ‘bodge/hack’ something especially when you are short of time or don’t understand the methods required but I wouldn’t recommend that as a general way to proceed .

I understand that you may have tried and therefore will give you the benefit of the doubt.

bendqh1: bendqh1: I seek a shortened version of the code.

It couldn’t be much shorter. It has to do three things.

On page load: See which media breakpoint we are at at and add the requisite code. Listen for the media breakpoint while the page is in use. Apply the element to the page or remove the element from the page depending on Number 2 above.

Those three/four things need to be incorporated into your pseudo code as at the moment it only addresses one of them.

bendqh1: bendqh1: I seek a shortened version of the code.

As I said before you could even offload this to css even dynamically.

i.e.

const myMedia = ` <style> @media screen and (max-width:850px){#phoneNumberBox{display:none}} </style> `; const headerContact = ` <div id='phoneNumberBox' class='contactInfo'> Call me: <a href='tel:+1 xxx-xxxxxx'>+1 012-3456780</a> </div>`; document.querySelector("header").insertAdjacentHTML("beforeend", headerContact); document.querySelector("body").insertAdjacentHTML("beforeend", myMedia);

That’s just 4 lines of js so you can’t get much shorter. (Not that I would take that approach of course ;))

bendqh1: bendqh1: Indeed but honestly I never met anyone who disables JavaScript

Historically Screen readers and Search engines were very selective in what JS they followed (if any). These days they are much better but some assistive devices may turn JS off if it interferes with their workings.

I often disable JS when I am on a slow connection (6 months of the year) as I am at a location with no mobile signal, no land line and indeed no broadband service at all in the region. I have to use a very slow connection through a dish which means that most sites won’t load unless I turn JS off. many third world countries are in similar situations.

bendqh1: bendqh1: use about 75% of the websites I accessed

Just because everyone does it doesn’t make it right:)

The w3c guidelines are clear on this.

6.5 Ensure that dynamic content is accessible or provide an alternative presentation

Irrespective of whether JS on or off is a real issue in modern countries I often find that when I develop with the guidelines in mind I end up with better and more manageable code. Of course we all flout the rules from time to time and ‘needs must’ but generally the guidelines are there for good reason.