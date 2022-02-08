Wrap JavaScript to be effective only above or under a certain amount of viewport pixels

bendqh1: bendqh1: A pseudocode of what I seek in this thread would be something like

Yes but that doesn’t make sense logically.

The code needs to run on page load but it also needs to run when the breakpoint is breached during normal operation. You don’t want that code continually to run either as you would get hundreds of elements added. There is no logic in that code to remove/add the element every time the breakpoint is breached.

If you just want it wrapped in a function then you could use an IFFE like this.

(function (d) { "use strict"; const mqls = window.matchMedia("(max-width: 850px)"); const header = d.querySelector("header"); const headerContact = ` <div id='phoneNumberBox' class='contactInfo'> Call me: <a href='tel:+1 xxx-xxxxxx'>+1 012-3456780</a> </div>`; function mediaqueryresponse(mqls) { if (mqls.matches) { // {max-width: 850px} query matched var contactInfo = header.querySelector("#phoneNumberBox"); if (contactInfo !== null) contactInfo.remove(); } else { header.insertAdjacentHTML("beforeend", headerContact); } } // call listener function explicitly at run time mediaqueryresponse(mqls); // attach listener function to listen in on state changes mqls.addEventListener("change", mediaqueryresponse); })(document);

Ultimately it seems you are confusing JS with CSS anyway and the hide and show can be accomplished easily with CSS using media queries and no JS at all. There seems to be no need to dynamically add the phonebook. It should be there from the start. After all what happens when JS is disabled you get nothing! The css version would just work regardless.

Alternatively just add the element on load with JS and then let CSS hide and show it in the media queries as required. Anything else is really nonsense as far as I can see