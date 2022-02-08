Wrap JavaScript to be effective only above or under a certain amount of viewport pixels

I need some kind of a wrapper with which I could just simply wrap JavaScript codes to make them effective only above or under a certain amount of viewport pixels.

Pseudocode

window.setViewportReferencePoint( ()=>{ // Do stuff; }, >=850px );

This way,

The code will be executed if and only if the viewport is currently equal to or greater than 850px.

Such a “magical” wrapper would make initiation and resizing structures such as the following redundant, thus allowing more elegant and possibly also more energy efficient code.