Wrap JavaScript to be effective only above or under a certain amount of viewport pixels

JavaScript
#1

I need some kind of a wrapper with which I could just simply wrap JavaScript codes to make them effective only above or under a certain amount of viewport pixels.

Pseudocode

window.setViewportReferencePoint( ()=>{
 // Do stuff;
}, >=850px );

This way,
The code will be executed if and only if the viewport is currently equal to or greater than 850px.

Such a “magical” wrapper would make initiation and resizing structures such as the following redundant, thus allowing more elegant and possibly also more energy efficient code.

// Initiator
if (window.innerWidth >= 850) {
    // Do stuff for the first time
}

// Resize handler for less than 850px
window.addEventListener("resize", function() {
    // Remove anything which was added;
});

// Resize handler 2 for equal to or greater than 850px
window.addEventListener("resize", function() {
    // Do stuff for the second or later time;
};
#2

What is it that you want that matchMedia doesn’t already do? I can’t see a difference.

It seems to me you are asking exactly for matchMedia as discussed in your other thread.

#3

Thank you,
I believe that the difference is that I seek a single data structure to wrap everything in,
Without these data, for example:

function mediaqueryresponse(mqls) {
  if (mqls.matches) {
    // {max-width: 850px} query matched
        var contactInfo = document.querySelector('.phoneNumberBox');
     if (contactInfo !== null) contactInfo.remove()
  } else {
     hostElement.insertAdjacentHTML("beforeend", parasiteElement);
  }
}
mediaqueryresponse(mqls);
// attach listener function to listen in on state changes
mqls.addEventListener("change", mediaqueryresponse);
#4

@PaulOB to further clarify,

A pseudocode of what I seek in this thread would be something like:

window.setViewportReferencePoint( ()=>{
    document.querySelector(".header-module--logo--B7flj").insertAdjacentHTML('afterend', `
        <div class="phoneNumberBox" dir="ltr" style="text-align: center; background: red;">
            <h2>Call me:</h2>
            <a tel:X>+1 012-3456780</a>
        </div>
    `);
}, >=850px );
#5

Yes but that doesn’t make sense logically. :slight_smile:

The code needs to run on page load but it also needs to run when the breakpoint is breached during normal operation. You don’t want that code continually to run either as you would get hundreds of elements added. There is no logic in that code to remove/add the element every time the breakpoint is breached.

If you just want it wrapped in a function then you could use an IFFE like this.

(function (d) {
  "use strict";
  const mqls = window.matchMedia("(max-width: 850px)");
  const header = d.querySelector("header");
  const headerContact = `
  <div id='phoneNumberBox' class='contactInfo'> 
      Call me: <a href='tel:+1 xxx-xxxxxx'>+1 012-3456780</a>
  </div>`;

  function mediaqueryresponse(mqls) {
    if (mqls.matches) {
      // {max-width: 850px} query matched
      var contactInfo = header.querySelector("#phoneNumberBox");
      if (contactInfo !== null) contactInfo.remove();
    } else {
      header.insertAdjacentHTML("beforeend", headerContact);
    }
  }
  // call listener function explicitly at run time
  mediaqueryresponse(mqls);
  // attach listener function to listen in on state changes
  mqls.addEventListener("change", mediaqueryresponse);
})(document);

Ultimately it seems you are confusing JS with CSS anyway and the hide and show can be accomplished easily with CSS using media queries and no JS at all. There seems to be no need to dynamically add the phonebook. It should be there from the start. After all what happens when JS is disabled you get nothing! The css version would just work regardless.

Alternatively just add the element on load with JS and then let CSS hide and show it in the media queries as required. Anything else is really nonsense as far as I can see :slight_smile:

#6

Perhaps not if it is a “sugar syntax” for the above mediaqueryresponse pattern.

There is a deeper story here.
I use the MediaWiki CMS which I find very hard to customize in the context of theming due to a special theme architecture (“skin architecture”, in MediaWiki terminology).
I am not a PHP programmer and I have found MediaWiki theme’s PHP files unclear and gigantic (compared to the smaller, more modular theme files in say, Drupal) and anyway any small change in a theme would make my upgrading frustratin, so I choose a JavaScript approach in adding a desktop only phone number box.

I seek a shortened version of the code.

Indeed :slight_smile: but honestly I never met anyone who disables JavaScript (and when I tried to do it I couldn’t use about 75% of the websites I accessed) so I don’t worry about it.