Wrap JavaScript to be effective only above or under a certain amount of viewport pixels

JavaScript
#1

I need some kind of a wrapper with which I could just simply wrap JavaScript codes to make them effective only above or under a certain amount of viewport pixels.

Pseudocode

window.setViewportReferencePoint( ()=>{
 // Do stuff;
}, >=850px );

This way,
The code will be executed if and only if the viewport is currently equal to or greater than 850px.

Such a “magical” wrapper would make initiation and resizing structures such as the following redundant, thus allowing more elegant and possibly also more energy efficient code.

// Initiator
if (window.innerWidth >= 850) {
    // Do stuff for the first time
}

// Resize handler for less than 850px
window.addEventListener("resize", function() {
    // Remove anything which was added;
});

// Resize handler 2 for equal to or greater than 850px
window.addEventListener("resize", function() {
    // Do stuff for the second or later time;
};
#2

What is it that you want that matchMedia doesn’t already do? I can’t see a difference.

It seems to me you are asking exactly for matchMedia as discussed in your other thread.

#3

Thank you,
I believe that the difference is that I seek a single data structure to wrap everything in,
Without these data, for example:

function mediaqueryresponse(mqls) {
  if (mqls.matches) {
    // {max-width: 850px} query matched
        var contactInfo = document.querySelector('.phoneNumberBox');
     if (contactInfo !== null) contactInfo.remove()
  } else {
     hostElement.insertAdjacentHTML("beforeend", parasiteElement);
  }
}
mediaqueryresponse(mqls);
// attach listener function to listen in on state changes
mqls.addEventListener("change", mediaqueryresponse);
#4

@PaulOB to further clarify,

A pseudocode of what I seek in this thread would be something like:

window.setViewportReferencePoint( ()=>{
    document.querySelector(".header-module--logo--B7flj").insertAdjacentHTML('afterend', `
        <div class="phoneNumberBox" dir="ltr" style="text-align: center; background: red;">
            <h2>Call me:</h2>
            <a tel:X>+1 012-3456780</a>
        </div>
    `);
}, >=850px );