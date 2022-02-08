Wrap JavaScript to be effective only above or under a certain amount of viewport pixels

I need some kind of a wrapper with which I could just simply wrap JavaScript codes to make them effective only above or under a certain amount of viewport pixels.
Pseudocode
window.setViewportReferencePoint( ()=>{
// Do stuff;
}, >=850px );
This way,
The code will be executed if and only if the viewport is currently equal to or greater than 850px.
Such a “magical” wrapper would make initiation and resizing structures such as the following redundant, thus allowing more elegant and possibly also more energy efficient code.
// Initiator
if (window.innerWidth >= 850) {
// Do stuff for the first time
}
// Resize handler for less than 850px
window.addEventListener("resize", function() {
// Remove anything which was added;
});
// Resize handler 2 for equal to or greater than 850px
window.addEventListener("resize", function() {
// Do stuff for the second or later time;
};