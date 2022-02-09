Wrap JavaScript to be effective only above or under a certain amount of viewport pixels

JavaScript
#1

I need some kind of a wrapper with which I could just simply wrap JavaScript codes to make them effective only above or under a certain amount of viewport pixels.

Pseudocode

window.setViewportReferencePoint( ()=>{
 // Do stuff;
}, >=850px );

This way,
The code will be executed if and only if the viewport is currently equal to or greater than 850px.

Such a “magical” wrapper would make initiation and resizing structures such as the following redundant, thus allowing more elegant and possibly also more energy efficient code.

// Initiator
if (window.innerWidth >= 850) {
    // Do stuff for the first time
}

// Resize handler for less than 850px
window.addEventListener("resize", function() {
    // Remove anything which was added;
});

// Resize handler 2 for equal to or greater than 850px
window.addEventListener("resize", function() {
    // Do stuff for the second or later time;
};
Removing an element on resize doesn't work (but adding does)
#2

What is it that you want that matchMedia doesn’t already do? I can’t see a difference.

It seems to me you are asking exactly for matchMedia as discussed in your other thread.

1 Like
#3

Thank you,
I believe that the difference is that I seek a single data structure to wrap everything in,
Without these data, for example:

function mediaqueryresponse(mqls) {
  if (mqls.matches) {
    // {max-width: 850px} query matched
        var contactInfo = document.querySelector('.phoneNumberBox');
     if (contactInfo !== null) contactInfo.remove()
  } else {
     hostElement.insertAdjacentHTML("beforeend", parasiteElement);
  }
}
mediaqueryresponse(mqls);
// attach listener function to listen in on state changes
mqls.addEventListener("change", mediaqueryresponse);
#4

@PaulOB to further clarify,

A pseudocode of what I seek in this thread would be something like:

window.setViewportReferencePoint( ()=>{
    document.querySelector(".header-module--logo--B7flj").insertAdjacentHTML('afterend', `
        <div class="phoneNumberBox" dir="ltr" style="text-align: center; background: red;">
            <h2>Call me:</h2>
            <a tel:X>+1 012-3456780</a>
        </div>
    `);
}, >=850px );
#5

Yes but that doesn’t make sense logically. :slight_smile:

The code needs to run on page load but it also needs to run when the breakpoint is breached during normal operation. You don’t want that code continually to run either as you would get hundreds of elements added. There is no logic in that code to remove/add the element every time the breakpoint is breached.

If you just want it wrapped in a function then you could use an IFFE like this.

(function (d) {
  "use strict";
  const mqls = window.matchMedia("(max-width: 850px)");
  const header = d.querySelector("header");
  const headerContact = `
  <div id='phoneNumberBox' class='contactInfo'> 
      Call me: <a href='tel:+1 xxx-xxxxxx'>+1 012-3456780</a>
  </div>`;

  function mediaqueryresponse(mqls) {
    if (mqls.matches) {
      // {max-width: 850px} query matched
      var contactInfo = header.querySelector("#phoneNumberBox");
      if (contactInfo !== null) contactInfo.remove();
    } else {
      header.insertAdjacentHTML("beforeend", headerContact);
    }
  }
  // call listener function explicitly at run time
  mediaqueryresponse(mqls);
  // attach listener function to listen in on state changes
  mqls.addEventListener("change", mediaqueryresponse);
})(document);

Ultimately it seems you are confusing JS with CSS anyway and the hide and show can be accomplished easily with CSS using media queries and no JS at all. There seems to be no need to dynamically add the phonebook. It should be there from the start. After all what happens when JS is disabled you get nothing! The css version would just work regardless.

Alternatively just add the element on load with JS and then let CSS hide and show it in the media queries as required. Anything else is really nonsense as far as I can see :slight_smile:

1 Like
#6

Perhaps not if it is a “sugar syntax” for the above mediaqueryresponse pattern.

There is a deeper story here.
I use the MediaWiki CMS which I find very hard to customize in the context of theming due to a special theme architecture (“skin architecture”, in MediaWiki terminology).
I am not a PHP programmer and I have found MediaWiki theme’s PHP files unclear and gigantic (compared to the smaller, more modular theme files in say, Drupal) and anyway any small change in a theme would make my upgrading frustrating, so I choose a JavaScript approach in adding a desktop only phone number box.

I seek a shortened version of the code.

Indeed :slight_smile: but honestly I never met anyone who disables JavaScript (and when I tried to do it I couldn’t use about 75% of the websites I accessed) so I don’t worry about it.

#7

Apologies if some of my comments below sound a bit pompous as they are not meant to be.:slight_smile:

If it’s only you that gets to use the end result then it doesn’t really matter what you do and you can use any technology you like and ignore nearly all my comments. :slight_smile:

However if the end result is for public consumption then I would seriously consider learning the right way to do it rather than adding a hack to overcome something you didn’t understand. I know that sometimes it’s easier to ‘bodge/hack’ something especially when you are short of time or don’t understand the methods required but I wouldn’t recommend that as a general way to proceed .

I understand that you may have tried and therefore will give you the benefit of the doubt.:slight_smile:

It couldn’t be much shorter. It has to do three things.

  1. On page load: See which media breakpoint we are at at and add the requisite code.

  2. Listen for the media breakpoint while the page is in use.

  3. Apply the element to the page or remove the element from the page depending on Number 2 above.

Those three/four things need to be incorporated into your pseudo code as at the moment it only addresses one of them.

As I said before you could even offload this to css even dynamically.

i.e.

const myMedia = `
<style>
  @media screen and (max-width:850px){#phoneNumberBox{display:none}}
</style> `;
const headerContact = `
  <div id='phoneNumberBox' class='contactInfo'> 
      Call me: <a href='tel:+1 xxx-xxxxxx'>+1 012-3456780</a>
  </div>`;
document.querySelector("header").insertAdjacentHTML("beforeend", headerContact);
document.querySelector("body").insertAdjacentHTML("beforeend", myMedia);

That’s just 4 lines of js so you can’t get much shorter. (Not that I would take that approach of course ;))

Historically Screen readers and Search engines were very selective in what JS they followed (if any). These days they are much better but some assistive devices may turn JS off if it interferes with their workings.

I often disable JS when I am on a slow connection (6 months of the year) as I am at a location with no mobile signal, no land line and indeed no broadband service at all in the region. I have to use a very slow connection through a dish which means that most sites won’t load unless I turn JS off. many third world countries are in similar situations.

Just because everyone does it doesn’t make it right:)

The w3c guidelines are clear on this.

6.5 Ensure that dynamic content is accessible or provide an alternative presentation

Irrespective of whether JS on or off is a real issue in modern countries I often find that when I develop with the guidelines in mind I end up with better and more manageable code. Of course we all flout the rules from time to time and ‘needs must’ but generally the guidelines are there for good reason.

#8

It’s not only me.

I generally agree with what you wrote.

I had a mistake not clarifying right on start that this contact method (this JavaScript-added desktop only phone number box) is secondary in my website, not primary.

I opine that if a MediaWiki website owner already has a backend contact webpage containing at least a working, well-tested backend contact form (and desirably also a backend markup with a phone number) and that backend contact webpage is linked from a standard, accessible main navigation menu,
than,
there is generally no problem in adding a secondary contact method such as JavaScript desktop only contact box somewhere because if a user is one of the (1%?) of users that won’t get that box, that user could always navigate to the contact webpage.

Because generally that happens to be my case, I don’t need to invest the vast time and effort in becoming a MediaWiki theme developer to add this contact box backendly.

1 Like
#11

I find the following code short, clear and efficient, thanks to you, @PaulOB.

const myMedia = `
    <style>
        @media screen and (max-width:850px) {
            #phoneNumberBox {
                display:none;
            }
    </style>
`;

const parasiteElement = `
    <div id="phoneNumberBox" style="text-align: center; background: red;">
        Call me: <a href='tel:+1 xxx-xxxxxx'>+1 012-3456780</a>
    </div>
`;

document.querySelector("body").insertAdjacentHTML("beforeend", myMedia);
document.querySelector(".header-module--logo--B7flj").insertAdjacentHTML("afterend", parasiteElement);

Tested in sitepoint.com from Google Chrome.