Wrap each number in a span - ignoring non digits

No worries

RyanReese: RyanReese: It’s just a daunting bit of code.

Nah, not really. For this second example, I just googled “JavaScript regex to match integer or decimal” and landed here:

The first answer does what we are after so I just used that

If you read that answer, it breaks the regex down and explains it really well. Let me know if there’s anything you don’t understand after reading that.

RyanReese: RyanReese: Is there a really dumbed down tutorial you recommend?

Not really, I’m afraid. I have just picked up bits and pieces over the years and usually know enough to manage to achieve whatever it is that I am trying to do. I don’t think I ever sat down and read a tutorial.

We have this, over on the main site. This might be a good starting point if you are looking for a refresher.

sitepoint.com Learn Regex: A Beginner's Guide - SitePoint Learn regex (regular expressions) in our beginner's guide, including how they work and how to use them in a range of common scenarios.

chrisofarabia: chrisofarabia: Not that I’d think to second guess you, but do those three follow the desired pattern? I’d expected to read them as