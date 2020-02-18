WPF header not working as I would like them to

I suggest not using ListView. It is old, inflexible and confusing to use.
Use DataGrid instead. You do not show much of your code so I am not sure how to provide a sample that is more relevant than the following but hopefully it is enough. You can set the ItemsSource in code as in the following:
TeamGrid.ItemsSource = Teams;
Then the following is some sample XAML.
<DataGrid x:Name="TeamGrid" AutoGenerateColumns="False">
<DataGrid.Columns>
<DataGridTextColumn Header="Pos" Binding="{Binding Pos}"/>
<DataGridTextColumn Header="Team" Binding="{Binding Team}"/>
<DataGridTextColumn Header="Data" Binding="{Binding Data}"/>
</DataGrid.Columns>
</DataGrid>
The following is my class for the data:
public class classTeam
{
public int Pos { get; set; }
public string Team { get; set; }
public string Data { get; set; }
}