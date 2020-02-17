WPF header not working as I would like them to

#1

Iam new to wpf and am struggling to position my headers probably, All the data is going into each header but I want it so that the data is one per header.(I looked all over google and cant find a solution idk even if using headers is the right thing to do even)

thanks

#2

I am sorry. I do not understand. What headers? What do you mean by headers? What data?

#3

see in the second screenshot(above last post) I have position and Team in the main list-view but all the columns are getting group with each header(position,team). I want it where only one column is with one header.

Here is a mock up in excel, See on the left is whats happening to my headers where all the data is getting put under one header then the next header the information is repeated, on the right is what iam looking for where one header is for one column.

I know I explain that not the best but thats the only way i can think of that makes sense

Thanks.