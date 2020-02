(Wpf APP College work) Need help

I am not sure what question you are answering but assuming I understand then the answer is ListBox Class. The ListBox.SelectedItems Property is good for determining what item is, or what items are, selected.

Another critical question is how you are accessing the items in the ListBox. This is nearly certainly important since in WPF we nearly always bind the control (the ListBox) to something. Do you know what the ListBox is bound to? Do you understand the question?

Well I will answer that question for you. The LbxExpensives’s ItemsSource property is set to expenses, so the control is bound to expenses, which is an ObservableCollection. So look at the code used to add the items to expenses; do you see that? You can do something like that to add items to the Selected Activities.

First you need to create an ObservableCollection for the Selected Activities if it does not exist. I do not see that in your code. Then you can just add items to it when relevant. Also, look for a method to delete items from ObservableCollections; use that to remove items from the All Activities. I could look it up but it will really help for you to know how to do that. I think that those two methods are the important parts.

What else do you need help with for that assignment?