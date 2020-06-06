Wp_query year output

I am using wp query class to output the following



<?php $archive_query = new WP_Query(array('post_type'=>'post', 'post_status'=>'publish', 'posts_per_page'=>-1)); ?> <?php if ( $archive_query->have_posts() ) : ?> <main class="archive"> <?php while ( $archive_query->have_posts() ) : $archive_query->the_post(); ?> <div><a href="<?php the_permalink(); ?>"><?php the_title(); ?></a> <div class ="date"><?php echo get_the_date(); ?></div> </div> <?php endwhile; ?> <?php wp_reset_postdata(); ?> <?php else : ?> <p><?php _e( 'Sorry, no posts matched your criteria.' ); ?></p> <?php endif; ?>

how can I modify the loop to show the year 2019, 2020 ?