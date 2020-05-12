WP_QUERY on serialised data

Hey Everyone,
I want to get posts from a custom post with a specific meta.
In the meta, there is a relation referred to as serialized data.
When I take a look through the wp_query documentation I can only find a way to filter on a single meta_value (or I overlook it).
When we unserialize the data we get the next:
( [0] => 2 )
The 2 is a user (the post has a relation with users).
How can I get the posts from WP_QUERY where the meta trainer is 2, without changing the serialised data.
Things I have tried:
[
'key' => 'trainer',
'value' => $currentUserId,
'compare' => 'IN'
],
But this doesn’t seem to work