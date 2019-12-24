WP hover effect

If you go into Elementor and click on the button you’re wanting to edit. In the edit window, you’ll see something like this under the styles section for that button. Click on the image to show the whole thing.

The normal is what you use for the way it’ll look without the hover and the hover of course… Elementor has a lot of this type of edits.

Oh, and if you’re wanting to add custom CSS you can do so by going here:

You can find a lot of video tutorials for Elementor at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt9kG_EDX8zwGSC1-ycJJVA