WP file traversion and PHP and termination of script

PHP
function dpv_enqueue_script( $hook ) {

	// only run on dashboard page
	if ( 'index.php' != $hook ) {
		return;
	}

	// enqueue script to show PHP version
	wp_enqueue_script( 'dpv_script', plugin_dir_url( __FILE__ ) . 'dpv.js' );

	// pass the PHP version to JavaScript
	wp_localize_script( 'dpv_script', 'dpvObj', array(
		'phpVersion' => phpversion()
	) );

}

add_action( 'admin_en

queue_scripts’, ‘dpv_enqueue_script’ );

jQuery(document).ready(function ($) {
	$("#wp-version-message").after("<p>Running PHP version: <b style='color:green;'>" + dpvObj.phpVersion + "</b></p>");
});

These two files are part of a small WordPress plugin. Initially, I thought that this is a pure WP question so I posted on here.

I had some good discussions there.

But mostly this is PHP so I am posting here so that I can better insight.

Question:

function dpv_enqueue_script( $hook ) {

// only run on dashboard page
if ( 'index.php' != $hook ) {
	return;
}

$hook is a parameter. How come $hook is automatically getting assigned with PHP pages such as index.php, page.php?

Because this is a binary condition unless you find admin's index.php in WordPress return and terminate the script so that It does not get executed in any front end page.