WP file traversion and PHP and termination of script

display-pho-version.php →
function dpv_enqueue_script( $hook ) {
// only run on dashboard page
if ( 'index.php' != $hook ) {
return;
}
// enqueue script to show PHP version
wp_enqueue_script( 'dpv_script', plugin_dir_url( __FILE__ ) . 'dpv.js' );
// pass the PHP version to JavaScript
wp_localize_script( 'dpv_script', 'dpvObj', array(
'phpVersion' => phpversion()
) );
}
add_action( 'admin_en
queue_scripts’, ‘dpv_enqueue_script’ );
dpv.js →
jQuery(document).ready(function ($) {
$("#wp-version-message").after("<p>Running PHP version: <b style='color:green;'>" + dpvObj.phpVersion + "</b></p>");
});
These two files are part of a small WordPress plugin. Initially, I thought that this is a pure WP question so I posted on here.
I had some good discussions there.
But mostly this is PHP so I am posting here so that I can better insight.
Question: →
function dpv_enqueue_script( $hook ) {
// only run on dashboard page
if ( 'index.php' != $hook ) {
return;
}
$hook is a parameter. How come $hook is automatically getting assigned with PHP pages such as index.php, page.php?
Because this is a binary condition unless you find
admin's index.php in WordPress return and terminate the script so that It does not get executed in any front end page.