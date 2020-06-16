WP error message inside pagination

PHP Warning: Use of undefined constant custom_pagination - assumed ‘custom_pagination’
How to solve such error?
Need help.
PHP Warning: Use of undefined constant custom_pagination - assumed ‘custom_pagination’
Need to post the code that generates the warning, in order for anyone to help you.
Presumably you’ve missed a
$ off the start of a variable name, but if that doesn’t help, post the code and someone will help.
Hopefully that’s not on a live website. You should have errors turned off for a live site.
Thank you for the information. I will validate and check PHP.