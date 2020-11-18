WP Child Theme Issue

I have created a child theme for my blog because I have been offered some advertising and need to hard code it. In truth should have done it before - but never mind.

Anyway the child theme is working except for one thing - the background image on my post. It is a blog about a football team and I have a faded image as a background. However I can’t find where I added it to replicate in the child theme. It’s not in the style sheet, I’ve checked (which is why I posted here) - but I can’t find it in the php files either. I really struggle with the inspector on FF, but tried it to see if I could see it but I can’t.

Can someone take a look and tell me where the damn thing is please? It’s all a bit embarrassing asking about my own site - but I can’t find it.

https://joysandsorrows.co.uk/2020/07/so-what-now-for-blues/

If you look at this post you will see the faded image repeated vertically. I just need to know where that it so I can add it to the child theme because the child theme isn’t picking it up.

I have switched to the main theme for now for the purpose of this post.

Thanks Kev