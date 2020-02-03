WP and PHP version 7.3

#1

I have tested and tried to upgrade version to 7.3. due to security and speed. When I installed updated WP installation it will not work on 7.3. Is there any setting which prevents working WP with the latest release?

#2

In a word, nope.

Maybe it’s a plugin causing the issue? Try disabling all of your plugins (for example, by renaming the plugin directory) and see if that helps.

#3

You mean disabling all of our plugins and updating to 7.3. and modify plugin directory back to its name?

#4

How did you do this?

What I mean is updating to 7.3 (which I assume breaks your site), renaming the plugins directory. reloading the site and seeing if it then works.

#5

I have tested. The site is experiencing technical difficulties. Please check your site admin email inbox for instructions. When I modify plugins directory to plugin1 it will work but an error occurs regarding cache plugin. Maybe plugins are not prepared for 7.3. This is huge disadvantage.

#6

Sounds like it. Now I would look at disabling all plugins, then enabling them one by one to see what makes it break. Also try updating your plugins to the latest versions.

#7

What version of php are you upgrading from?

#8

from 7.0. to 7.3.
I have received official confirmation and WP Total Cache is compatible with 7.3. It seems I have to do step by step plugin disabled option.

#9

