WP and lost password layout

I try to manage Wordpress and layout for the section called Lost Password inside Wordpress.
Which file or folder manage this kind of information as it does not contain any style.
https://www.example.com/my-account/lost-password/
I try to manage Wordpress and layout for the section called Lost Password inside Wordpress.
Which file or folder manage this kind of information as it does not contain any style.
https://www.example.com/my-account/lost-password/
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.